Virtual Graduate School Symposium Presented by National College Resources Foundation
Underrepresented students meet with grad school recruiters in a virtual intimate setting
We want to make sure our students have equitable access to all the opportunities available to them.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation’s Graduate School Symposium, is a Virtual Experience for students to gain access to graduate schools at universities across the country. This includes Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that also offer an array of grad programs, including law and medical school. This event is a way to bridge the gap for individuals, especially students that are underserved and underrepresented in direct connection to information, resources, and even available scholarship opportunities.
“National College Resources Foundation is on a mission to create more future leaders of color. That’s why our motto connecting students to college, careers, and beyond, truly underlines who we are and what we are about. We want to make sure our students have equitable access to all the opportunities available to them,” says Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
All individuals are welcome by registering on NCRF’s HOPIN platform to join the FREE Black College Expo™ LIVE Graduate School Symposium on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. To register https://.com//hopin.com/events/ncrf-black-college-expo-virtal-graduate-school-symposium.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, and sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call toll-free at 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.
