Youth Minister Holds Talks with Bahraini Peer to Develop Cooperation

MOROCCO, May 23 - Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid discussed with the Bahraini Minister of Youth and Sports, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayyed, ways to develop bilateral cooperation in the youth sector.

During these talks held on Thursday by videoconferencing, the two parties affirmed the strength and depth of relations between the two countries under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and His brother HM King Hamad Ben Issa Al Khalifa, as well as their willingness to continue to work for the development of these relations and raise them to higher levels.

The two parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, said the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication in a statement.

After stressing that the Kingdom of Morocco is working to consolidate cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain to serve the aspirations of both countries and peoples brothers, Bensaid presented to his Bahraini counterpart the programs and projects on which his department works, the statement added.

For his part, the Bahraini minister presented the most important programs and initiatives that his country offers to the youth sector, as well as the most important achievements of the Bahraini youth in various fields.

These talks were an opportunity for both parties to affirm their willingness to develop joint action in the youth sector through an exchange of expertise and experience, according to the same source.

MAP 22 mai 2022