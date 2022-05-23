(Video) Iran: Retirees hold protest rallies for unmet demands

Several cities across Iran witnessed protest rallies by retirees and pensioners of the Social Security Organization on Sunday, May 22, protesting low wages and pensions, insurance issues, and poor living conditions.

Several cities across Iran witnessed protest rallies by retirees and pensioners of the Social Security Organization on Sunday, May 22, protesting low wages and pensions, insurance issues, and poor living conditions.

In recent weeks, the prices of flour, bread, milk, cooking oil, and other basic food items have increased several-fold. The regime has been making hollow promises to control inflation and prices but has failed to do so.

In recent weeks, the prices of flour, bread, milk, cooking oil, and other basic food items have increased several-fold. The regime has been making hollow promises to control inflation and prices but has failed to do so.

Since the beginning of his presidency, Raisi has made bold promises of eradicating poverty, inflation, unemployment, and other economic problems that have been constantly present since the rise of the mullahs to power.

Since the beginning of his presidency, Raisi has made bold promises of eradicating poverty, inflation, unemployment, and other economic problems that have been constantly present since the rise of the mullahs to power.

The regime continues to fund its military and terror apparatus, funneling billions of dollars into the coffers of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its terrorist proxies in the region and spending huge amounts on developing ballistic missiles.

The regime continues to fund its military and terror apparatus, funneling billions of dollars into the coffers of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its terrorist proxies in the region and spending huge amounts on developing ballistic missiles.

The retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners, continuing their gatherings from previous weeks, are calling for an increase in their pensions as an immediate measure to address their growing woes. But the government ignores pensioners' rights.

The retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners, continuing their gatherings from previous weeks, are calling for an increase in their pensions as an immediate measure to address their growing woes. But the government ignores pensioners' rights.

In less than one year, inflation has reached record levels, the price of goods is skyrocketing, and millions of families are struggling to make ends meet.

The government was supposed to increase pensions in the new Persian calendar year (starting in March). It was also supposed to settle unpaid pensions remaining from the previous year.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK)reported that Several cities across Iran witnessed protest rallies by retirees and pensioners of the Social Security Organization on Sunday, May 22, protesting low wages and pensions, insurance issues, and poor living conditions.

The cities of Tehran, Kermanshah, Rasht, Qazvin, Tabriz, Kerman, Arak, Karaj, and Ahvaz were among those where such protests took place. The protest of the retirees, which occur regularly, are happening as Iran has seen widespread unrest due to declining economic conditions, growing inflation, and skyrocketing prices of basic goods.

The retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners, continuing their gatherings from previous weeks, are calling for an increase in their pensions as an immediate measure to address their growing woes, while the entire economy continues to suffer from mismanagement and massive corruption due to the regime’s destructive policies.

In Kerman, the protesters were chanting that the Social Security Organization is a misnomer for an organization that has done nothing to serve the people.

“Promises were good, but they were all lies,” the protesters chanted, referring to the regime’s constant promises to solve the pensioner's problems.

The government was supposed to increase pensions in the new Persian calendar year (starting in March). It was also supposed to settle unpaid pensions remaining from the previous year.

So far, it has yet to deliver on both demands. A lawmaker confirmed on Sunday that the government has not yet been able to fund the needs of the pensioners.

Interestingly, the regime’s own media reported that The Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA), the financial institution that is supposed to fund retirees, has seen a significant increase in its profits in the past year.

However, these profits have yet to materialize in the lives of pensioners and retirees. On Sunday, the protesters were chanting, “Enough with the promises! Our tables are empty!”

In recent weeks, the prices of flour, bread, milk, cooking oil, and other basic food items have increased several-fold. The regime has been making hollow promises to control inflation and prices but has failed to do so.

This has resulted in protests in several cities, which have quickly turned into anti-regime rallies calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule.

While pensioners, workers, drivers, teachers, and other walks of life are deprived of their most basic needs, the regime continues to fund its military and terror apparatus, funneling billions of dollars into the coffers of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its terrorist proxies in the region and spending huge amounts on developing and testing ballistic missiles.

On Sunday, protesters in Arak were calling on regime president Ebrahim Raisi to “let go of the country.”

Since the beginning of his presidency, Raisi has made bold promises of eradicating poverty, inflation, unemployment, and other economic problems that have been constantly present since the rise of the mullahs to power.

But in less than one year, inflation has reached record levels, the price of goods is skyrocketing, and millions of families are struggling to put food on their tables.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here

Iranian retirees and pensioners held protest rallies in several Iranian cities In Arak, protesters called on regime president Ebrahim Raisi to resign.

You just read:

(Video) Iran: Retirees hold protest rallies for unmet demands

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Iran: Retirees hold protest rallies for unmet demands
(Video) Iran’s recent protests are a prelude to another nationwide uprising
(Video) Iran: Excerpts of Secretary Mike Pompeo’s Speech in Ashraf III, Albania
View All Stories From This Author