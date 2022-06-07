Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,644 in the last 365 days.

Innovative Lab Solutions Offers Customized Laboratory Billing

Business Logo

Looking For Customized Laboratory Billing With Innovative Lab Solutions

CARLE PLACE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Lab Solutions is pleased to announce that they offer customized laboratory billing solutions designed to meet each client’s unique needs. They recognize the value of prompt, accurate billing and strive to make it easy for medical laboratories to issue prompt billing to insurance providers and patients.

At Innovative Lab Solutions, their qualified team of medical billing professionals understands the importance of providing accurate billing statements. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, the company works with experienced medical billing technicians who have the appropriate training and expertise to ensure the job is done accurately and quickly. Medical laboratories can count on the team to give them the best chance of successful insurance claims and prompt payments from patients.

Innovative Lab Solutions is dedicated to providing customized outsourced laboratory billing that meets each client’s unique needs. They work closely with their clients and provide accurate reporting that will help laboratories track payments and maintain a positive cash flow to fund their operations. By eliminating in-house billing, laboratories can count on prompt, accurate bills that ensure smooth operations.

Anyone interested in learning about the customized laboratory billing services offered can find out more by visiting the Innovative Lab Solutions website or by calling 1-718-313-0549.

About Innovative Lab Solutions: Innovative Lab Solutions is a full-service company offering reliable laboratory billing and organizational management solutions for more than 15 years. They provide customized solutions that help medical laboratories and other medical facilities with the support they need to streamline business operations. Their team can help with billing, consulting, staffing, and compliance services.

Company: Innovative Lab Solutions
Address: 1 Old Country Road, Suite 427
City: Carle Place
State: NY
Zip code: 11514
Telephone number: 1-718-313-0549
Email address: contact@ilsnyc.com

Galina Golub
Innovative Lab Solutions
+1 718-313-0549
info@ilsnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Innovative Lab Solutions Offers Customized Laboratory Billing

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.