Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Building Information Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global building information modeling market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.4Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 15.63% during 2022-2027.

Building information modeling (BIM) is software that enables the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals to collaborate and create an accurate exchange of data between parties and a virtual model of a building. The software also provides adequate insights to design, plan, construct, and manage infrastructures and buildings. Building information modeling helps in undertaking operations post project completion, such as project lifecycle management and maintenance issues. It also aids in analyzing the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the construction, such as cost estimation, component procurement, and time requirement.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of building information modeling software due to its numerous advantages is one of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the rapidly expanding construction sector and the rising use of the internet of things (IoT) are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, significant technological advancements and stringent government regulations regarding the use of BIM are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the building information modeling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ABB Ltd.

• AECOM

• Autodesk Inc.

• Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric)

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Hexagon AB

• Nemetschek SE

• Trimble Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global building information modeling market on the basis of offering type, deployment mode, application, end use sector, end user and region.

Breakup by Offering Type:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Preconstruction

• Construction

• Operations

Breakup by End Use Sector:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Breakup by End User:

• Architects and Engineers

• Contractors and Developers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

