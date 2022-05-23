15th-tenure National Assembly’s third session opens

VIETNAM, May 23 -

The third plenary session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly opens in Hà Nội on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) convened its third session in Hà Nội on Monday.

The opening session is broadcast live on Radio the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV1), the Việt Nam Television (VTV), and the NA's TV channel.

Before the opening, leaders of the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front and NA deputies laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum.

During the 19-day session – the longest since the beginning of this tenure – the legislative body will consider and approve five draft laws and three draft resolutions, which are designed to continue implementing the policy of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic so as to recover the economy and support people and labourers in the new normal.

After the opening remarks delivered by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành was to deliver a report on supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022.

Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh was to present a verification report on this issue.

President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến then was to deliver a report on the ideas and recommendations of voters and people nationwide sent to the third session.

The State budget settlement in 2020 will be the focus of the afternoon sitting. — VNS