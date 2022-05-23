Rising Crowds In Recreational Events Driving Need for Crowd Control Barriers Says Fact.MR's Latest Survey
The global crowd control barrier market is estimated at US$ 1.9 billion, and is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowd control barriers prominently find application in two ways - temporary and fixed. Majority of event organizers prefer to set up temporary barriers at their events. Events such as music concerts, dance shows, and sports events are key revenue providers that largely use these barriers to manage crowds. Further, rising use of crowd control barriers in public places such as airports, bus and railway stations, religious places, etc., is driving the market growth.
Owing to a wide range of applications, the global crowd control barrier market is set to top a market valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2022. Increasing footfall in shopping malls, amusement parks, pubs & restaurants, etc., is creating demand for crowd barriers. Use of steel material in barriers will increase 2X and create an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 1.9 billion over the forecast period, as per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.
North America is the largest consumer as well as producer of crowd control barriers, owing to which, it acquired nearly one-third market share at the end of 2021. Emerging markets such as India and Thailand are expected to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers by providing various taxes and other benefits. These are markets with a large consumer base and low labor rate; this will provide long-term growth and higher revenue potential.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Crowd control barrier market is anticipated to add 3.4X value by 2032.
Fence barriers segment, under type, holds nearly one-third of the global market share.
Among the functions, expandable barriers has been the fastest-growing segment at 14.6% CAGR.
The North America crowd control barrier market set to dominate, wherein, the United States is set to acquire more than 73% market share.
The India crowd control barrier market is anticipated to dominate the South Asia and Oceania region with more than one-third market share.
“Growing number of sports and other gatherings post pandemic is likely to boost sales of crowd control barriers during the short-term period.” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Segments of Crowd Control Barrier Industry Research
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Type :
Fence Barriers
Post Barriers
Belt Barriers
Post & Rope Barriers
Post & Chain Barriers
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Material :
Steel Crowd Control Barriers
Aluminum Crowd Control Barriers
Plastic Crowd Control Barriers
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Function :
Expandable Crowd Control Barriers
Non-Expandable Crowd Control Barriers
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Usage :
Indoor Crowd Control Barriers
Outdoor Crowd Control Barriers
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Ownership :
Private Crowd Control Barriers
Rental Crowd Control Barriers
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Application :
Crowd Control Barriers for Public Places
Airports
Bus and Railway stations
Religious Places
Shopping Malls
Amusement Parks
Hospitals & Healthcare Centers
Pub and Restaurants
Government, Military & Police
Others
Crowd Control Barriers for Commercial Spaces
Corporate Offices
Sporting and social events
Schools & Universities
Others
Others (rallies, Exhibitions, disaster mgt.)
Crowd Control Barrier Market by Region :
North America Crowd Control Barrier Market
Latin America Crowd Control Barrier Market
Europe Crowd Control Barrier Market
East Asia Crowd Control Barrier Market
South Asia & Oceania Crowd Control Barrier Market
Middle East & Africa Crowd Control Barrier Market
Winning Strategy
Leading manufacturers are significantly investing in research and development activities to come up with new products. Market participants are competing to develop a robust presence in regional market to gain long-term benefits.
Companies are concentrating on building long-standing relationships with end-use consumers to have consistency in demand. The global crowd control barrier market is largely fragmented; however, leading players should focus on mergers & acquisitions to gain a significant share, inorganically, in the market.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global crowd control barrier market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (fence barriers, post barriers (belt barriers, post & rope barriers, post & chain barriers), material (steel, aluminium, plastic, others), function (expandable barriers, non-expandable barriers), usage (indoor, outdoor), ownership (private, rental), and application (public places (airports, bus and railway stations, religious places, shopping malls, amusement parks, hospitals & healthcare centres, pub and restaurants, government, military & police, others), commercial spaces (corporate offices, sporting & social events, schools & universities, others), others (rallies, exhibitions, disaster mgt.)), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA)
