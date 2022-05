Rising Crowds In Recreational Events Driving Need for Crowd Control Barriers Says Fact.MR's Latest Survey

Crowd Control Barrier Market

The global crowd control barrier market is estimated at US$ 1.9 billion, and is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2032.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crowd control barriers prominently find application in two ways - temporary and fixed. Majority of event organizers prefer to set up temporary barriers at their events. Events such as music concerts, dance shows, and sports events are key revenue providers that largely use these barriers to manage crowds. Further, rising use of crowd control barriers in public places such as airports, bus and railway stations, religious places, etc., is driving the market growth.Owing to a wide range of applications, the global crowd control barrier market is set to top a market valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2022. Increasing footfall in shopping malls, amusement parks, pubs & restaurants, etc., is creating demand for crowd barriers . Use of steel material in barriers will increase 2X and create an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 1.9 billion over the forecast period, as per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.North America is the largest consumer as well as producer of crowd control barriers, owing to which, it acquired nearly one-third market share at the end of 2021. Emerging markets such as India and Thailand are expected to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers by providing various taxes and other benefits. Crowd control barrier market is anticipated to add 3.4X value by 2032.Fence barriers segment, under type, holds nearly one-third of the global market share.Among the functions, expandable barriers has been the fastest-growing segment at 14.6% CAGR.The North America crowd control barrier market set to dominate, wherein, the United States is set to acquire more than 73% market share.The India crowd control barrier market is anticipated to dominate the South Asia and Oceania region with more than one-third market share."Growing number of sports and other gatherings post pandemic is likely to boost sales of crowd control barriers during the short-term period." says a Fact.MR analyst. Key Segments of Crowd Control Barrier Industry ResearchCrowd Control Barrier Market by Type :Fence BarriersPost BarriersBelt BarriersPost & Rope BarriersPost & Chain BarriersCrowd Control Barrier Market by Material :Steel Crowd Control BarriersAluminum Crowd Control BarriersPlastic Crowd Control BarriersCrowd Control Barrier Market by Function :Expandable Crowd Control BarriersNon-Expandable Crowd Control BarriersCrowd Control Barrier Market by Usage :Indoor Crowd Control BarriersOutdoor Crowd Control BarriersCrowd Control Barrier Market by Ownership :Private Crowd Control BarriersRental Crowd Control BarriersCrowd Control Barrier Market by Application :Crowd Control Barriers for Public PlacesAirportsBus and Railway stationsReligious PlacesShopping MallsAmusement ParksHospitals & Healthcare CentersPub and RestaurantsGovernment, Military & PoliceOthersCrowd Control Barriers for Commercial SpacesCorporate OfficesSporting and social eventsSchools & UniversitiesOthersOthers (rallies, Exhibitions, disaster mgt.)Crowd Control Barrier Market by Region :North America Crowd Control Barrier MarketLatin America Crowd Control Barrier MarketEurope Crowd Control Barrier MarketEast Asia Crowd Control Barrier MarketSouth Asia & Oceania Crowd Control Barrier MarketMiddle East & Africa Crowd Control Barrier Market Market participants are competing to develop a robust presence in regional market to gain long-term benefits.Companies are concentrating on building long-standing relationships with end-use consumers to have consistency in demand. The global crowd control barrier market is largely fragmented; however, leading players should focus on mergers & acquisitions to gain a significant share, inorganically, in the market.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global crowd control barrier market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (fence barriers, post barriers (belt barriers, post & rope barriers, post & chain barriers), material (steel, aluminium, plastic, others), function (expandable barriers, non-expandable barriers), usage (indoor, outdoor), ownership (private, rental), and application (public places (airports, bus and railway stations, religious places, shopping malls, amusement parks, hospitals & healthcare centres, pub and restaurants, government, military & police, others), commercial spaces (corporate offices, sporting & social events, schools & universities, others), others (rallies, exhibitions, disaster mgt.)), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA)