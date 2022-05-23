FW: Road Closure - Benson - VT RT 22A

From: Sheehan, Nicholas

Sent: Sunday, May 22, 2022 8:30 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: RE: Road Closure - Benson - VT RT 22A

Roadway is open. Down to one lane

From: Sheehan, Nicholas

Sent: Sunday, May 22, 2022 4:14 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure - Benson - VT RT 22A

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 22A in the area of N Cross Rd in Benson is closed at this time due to a tractor trailer rollover. VT RT 22A to the south at the intersection with RT 4 in Fair Haven is also closed to north bound traffic as a result of this incident.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.