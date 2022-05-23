Revolving Mind’s Beyond The Game Better Is Getting Better Than Anticipated

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, United States, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based, Revolving Mind is taking NFL Players and businesses to Miami May 20-22 for their inaugural business networking retreat.

Many people are familiar with the horror stories of pro athletes losing all of their earnings from their professional playing days. Dallas-based, Revolving Mind is working to flip the script. Friday, May 20 – Sunday, May 22, Revolving Mind will host their inaugural Beyond The Game event. This will be the first of two this summer. The second will take place this July in Las Vegas, NV.

The weekend will be filled with opportunities for past and current NFL players to meet with businesses to learn about private equity, franchising opportunities, commercial real estate, and more. The event will also include Brandon Andrews, who is the co/founder and chief product officer of Gauge, an artificial intelligence-enabled mobile market research firm and has responsibility for products, marketing, and sales. Andrews also works with Shark Tank producer Mark Burnett to bring Black Entrepreneurs on the show.

Revolving Mind didn’t just add Andrews. Two more businesses will be joining the group of eight, taking that number to ten.

Coolgreens: Coolgreens is a down-the-line salad-forward, fast-casual restaurant chain serving a chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. With average unit volumes over $875K, industry-leading 22% profit margins, and a build-out cost of $425k, Coolgreens is quickly gaining momentum in the fast-casual space. Coolgreens has a well-developed operating model and fresh-made scratch menu and is based on innovative technology with our ventless cooking system. Coolgreens can fit seamlessly into any 1000 – 1800 square foot retail space without the need for expensive hood systems and grease traps.



Along with in-store dining, we have a robust catering operation, an intelligent fridge kiosk program, "Coolgreens market," and have leaned heavily into online ordering and third-party delivery. This 4-pronged approach to generating revenue makes Coolgreens perform much more robust than their competitors in fast-casual that are constrained by a menu that does not stand up to off-premise sales.

Trinity Investors: Trinity Investors, a $5 Billions AUM Private Equity firm based in Southlake, Texas, provides a world-class experience for individuals seeking above-average risk-adjusted returns through direct investment in Real Estate and Operating Companies utilizing partners who share our values. We work with over 3,500 individual investors to create a diversified portfolio of real estate and operating companies. With $5 Billion in assets under management and $1 Billion in investor distributions, our investors can invest on a deal-by-deal basis, therefore creating a portfolio they are comfortable with.

Revolving Mind prides the event on the attending players and their want to enhance their business acumen. One of the players attending is former strong safety and six-year NFL veteran Robert Golden. Robert was one of the most highly recruited high school football players and attended the University of Arizona. Robert’s leadership skills manifested themselves quickly once he entered the league. He was voted team captain by his peers in his second year, the youngest team captain in the Steeler’s vaunted history.

Robert wants to bring his leadership and development abilities to the underserved communities of his hometown of Fresno. He wants to help children become equipped with knowledge and skills for their future, knowing that exposure to a world-class education will change the trajectory of young minds and their families. Robert understands, from personal experience, the unequal opportunities that less fortunate families may have to overcome and desires to help children formulate their dreams and develop skills to make those dreams become a reality.

“Many players do not take the initiative to set up their life after the game as Robert has done,” said Aaron Zack, Revolving Mind co-founder. “We are excited to introduce so many incredible opportunities to these players and help them understand the importance of being ready for the next chapter of their lives when their playing days are over.”

About Revolving Mind

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Revolving Mind (RM) is a media power player that has three areas of focus, Marketing, investments, and Events. The marketing arm is a full-service agency whose clients are split fifty-fifty between brands and professional athletes. In 2019, RM launched its investment entity that backs small and medium-sized businesses. Recently, RM created Revolving Mind Events, an event planning company whose focus is to teach athletes and the people around them about life outside of the game. To learn more, visit RevolvingMind.com.

