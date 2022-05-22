Submit Release
Re: Road Closed Bakersfield RT 36 at 108

VT RT 36 near the intersection of VT RT 108 is back open to through traffic. 


Thank you for your patience and please continue to drive carefully!

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Albans Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT RT 36 near the intersection of VT RT 108 is closed at this time due to a fire caused by a tree falling into a powerline.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

 

Please drive carefully.



Re: Road Closed Bakersfield RT 36 at 108

