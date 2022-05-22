Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,293 in the last 365 days.

FW: St Johnsbury/Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

 

CASE#:  22A4003574                                  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

 

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 @ 1405 Hours

 

STREET: VT Route 15

 

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: junction of Lemay Rd

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

 

WEATHER: Clear & Sunny

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Bethany Baker

 

AGE:  19   

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mapleton, ME

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Tucson

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Total

 

INJURIES: Minor

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 05/22/2022 at approximately 1405 hours Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance, Danville Fire and Peacham Fire responded to the report of a single vehicle motor vehicle collision near the Joe’s Pond beach. Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that the operator, Bethany Baker, fell asleep. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled across the opposite lane of travel before coming to rest on its wheels. Baker suffered a few abrasions from the rollover and was medically cleared at the scene. Trooper Schlesinger would like to remind witnesses not to collect any evidence at any scene, this can cause criminal charges. The Vermont State Police are taking applications at this time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

You just read:

FW: St Johnsbury/Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.