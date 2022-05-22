FW: St Johnsbury/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4003574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 @ 1405 Hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: junction of Lemay Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear & Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bethany Baker

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mapleton, ME

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Tucson

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/22/2022 at approximately 1405 hours Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance, Danville Fire and Peacham Fire responded to the report of a single vehicle motor vehicle collision near the Joe’s Pond beach. Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that the operator, Bethany Baker, fell asleep. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled across the opposite lane of travel before coming to rest on its wheels. Baker suffered a few abrasions from the rollover and was medically cleared at the scene. Trooper Schlesinger would like to remind witnesses not to collect any evidence at any scene, this can cause criminal charges. The Vermont State Police are taking applications at this time.

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111