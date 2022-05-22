FW: St Johnsbury/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4003574
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 @ 1405 Hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: junction of Lemay Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear & Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bethany Baker
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mapleton, ME
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Tucson
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/22/2022 at approximately 1405 hours Vermont State Police, CALEX Ambulance, Danville Fire and Peacham Fire responded to the report of a single vehicle motor vehicle collision near the Joe’s Pond beach. Upon arriving at the scene, it was determined that the operator, Bethany Baker, fell asleep. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled across the opposite lane of travel before coming to rest on its wheels. Baker suffered a few abrasions from the rollover and was medically cleared at the scene. Trooper Schlesinger would like to remind witnesses not to collect any evidence at any scene, this can cause criminal charges. The Vermont State Police are taking applications at this time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111