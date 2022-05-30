Soaring Stars Therapy and Learning Center Announces Its Summer Camp and Family Day Services for Summer 2022
The behavioral therapy center offers fun and engaging events and activities to support children qualifying for autism waiver services
We are pleased to offer our summer camp again, giving even more children the opportunity to participate in engaging programming while also giving them access to much-needed therapeutic services.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soaring Stars Therapy and Learning Center, a Columbia-based behavioral therapy center helping children realize their potential beyond physical and cognitive limits, has announced its Summer Camp and Family Day services for 2022. The summer camp will run from May through August and offer free events and activities for students with an autism waiver.
Soaring Stars’ summer 2022 services will serve families in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Howard, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, and Queen Anne counties at its Columbia-based location. In addition to a full slate of fun events and activities dubbed Super Star Days that include face painting, puppet shows, dancing, clowns and more, Soaring Stars’ summer camp offers autism waiver families therapeutic integration, respite care, intensive individual support services and family consultations.
“Our first annual Summer Camp and Family Day was a success. We were filled to capacity and got resoundingly positive reviews from the families and children taking part in our special summer services,” said Sharon Williams-Newton, owner of Soaring Stars. “We are pleased to offer our summer camp again this summer, giving even more children the opportunity to participate in engaging activities while also giving them access to much-needed therapeutic services. Spaces fill up quickly, so interested families should reach out to secure their spots.”
In addition to its summer camp, Soaring Stars offers year-round support for children with autism waivers and their families through appointment-based care and counseling.
To learn more about Soaring Stars' summer 2022 services or reserve a spot, call (301) 968-0597 or visit www.soaringstarslc.com.
