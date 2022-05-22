Matt Peters, CEO of Search Manipulator, was just featured and reviewed in Authority Magazine

Matt Peters, CEO and Founder of Search Manipulator

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Peters, the CEO of Search Manipulator, was featured and reviewed in Authority Magazine on the topic “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A CEO.”

Just under 13 years ago, Matt Peters started Search Manipulator by applying an engineer’s focus and priorities to optimizing search results rather than a salesperson’s approach to promoting “product packages.” Search Manipulator is especially effective in helping businesses and individuals who have suffered from negative reviews. Matt and the Search Manipulator team help leverage search results to grow their client’s business and increase its audience through the removal of unflattering reviews as well as promotion of positive content.

Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews featuring people who are authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and technology. As a magazine it uses interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. It adheres to the idea that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart, and eyes. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” “The Future Is Now,” “Social Impact Heroes,” “Women In Wellness,” “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times,” and “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 50,000 empowering interviews.

In his interview with Authority Magazine, Matt offers advice and answers questions on a wide range of topics, including what led him to his current career path, what people helped him along the way, funny mistakes made starting out, the importance of creating a diverse executive team, what steps need to be taken to create an equitable society, how an executive’s responsibilities differ from that of other managers, and what personality traits help or hurt in the work of becoming a CEO.

In response to the question, “What are the ‘myths’ that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive,” Matt responded:

“There are a few myths that I’d like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. First, it’s often thought that these roles require a lot of experience or technical knowledge in the industry the company operates in. This isn’t always the case – it’s more important to have strong leadership and strategic skills. Second, people often think that executives are paid very well and have lavish lifestyles. While there are some executives who earn high salaries, this is not always the case, and there are many executives who work long hours for little pay. Finally, there’s a perception that executives are born into their roles or have a certain level of privilege that gives them an advantage. This isn’t always true – many executives have worked their way up through the ranks of an organization and have achieved success through hard work and determination.”

About Matt Peters, CEO of Search Manipulator

Matt Peters is the founder and CEO of Search Manipulator, an online reputation management company that helps customers take control of their online presence. Matt Peters reviews every client’s online presence and develops a customized strategy that will meet their individual needs, rather than applying a cookie cutter approach to client services as many online reputation management or SEO companies do. Matt is well-equipped at navigating the complex landscape of search algorithms and the online world because he applies an engineer’s skillset to the process rather than a salesperson’s. He graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He has appeared on Huffington Post, CBS Money Watch, and ESPN Radio’s Lunch N Learn.

As opposed to the personal reputation of an individual, a person’s online reputation is significantly more expansive and dynamic. Untruthful reviews by a wrathful ex or an upset customer can have significant negative effects on a person’s life or business. Furthermore, up and coming brands or entrepreneurs who have yet to establish an online presence can utilize Search Manipulator’s services to expand their reach and grow their brand.

One of the key features of Search Manipulator’s business model is that Matt has kept the company lean and avoided unnecessary overhead, enabling him to pass savings on to his clients. Search Manipulator aims to provide the best combination of experience, affordable pricing, and innovative techniques. Confident that they will deliver for their clients, they also offer a 30-day money back guarantee.

By means of expert search engine optimization, Search Manipulator elevates positive information about a person or company to the top of search results. Consequently, businesses and individuals are able to promote the online reputation they want. Search Manipulator customizes each client’s plan in order to maximize success based on their unique goals and needs, thereby achieving their goals more quickly and with long-lasting positive results.