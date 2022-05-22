Jacob Nicotra, Founder and CEO of Jacob Nicotra Web Development, Was Featured in Authority Magazine

Jacob Nicotra launches his new venture, Jacob Nicotra Web Development Jacob Nicotra Web Development company logo Jacob Nictora, founder of Jacob Nicotra Web Development

The founder and CEO of Jacob Nicotra Web Development, a premiere web development company, Jacob Nicotra was an easy choice for Authority Magazine to interview.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Nicotra, the founder and CEO of Jacob Nicotra Web Development, was featured in Authority Magazine in an interview discussing the topic “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App, SaaS or Software Business.” Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews featuring people who are authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and technology. As a magazine it uses interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. It adheres to the idea that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart, and eyes. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” “The Future Is Now,” “Social Impact Heroes,” “Women In Wellness,” “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times,” and “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 50,000 empowering interviews.

As the founder and CEO of Jacob Nicotra Web Development, a premiere web development company specializing in custom web development, eCommerce solutions, and WordPress design and development, Mr. Nicotra was a natural choice to be interviewed by Authority as part of its series featuring leaders in the tech industry. He shared his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects and offered advice and tips to other entrepreneurs, especially those just getting started in the tech industry, including advice like “Create valuable content: If you want to keep your users engaged, you need to create content that is valuable to them. This can include blog posts, tutorials, and other forms of helpful content.”

Mr. Nicotra explained that his focus on an individualized experience and approach to his customer’s needs has been a big part of his success and what makes Jacob Nicotra Web Development stand out from its competitors:

“My company stands out due to the extreme personalization that we are able to bring to each client. We don’t work off of plug and play templates like other web development services. This often results in cookie cutter websites and applications. Instead, we work with our clients to develop something truly unique by harnessing their creativity and vision. For example I am currently developing an estimating tool for a painting & construction company. This client wanted something minimalistic, intuitive, and efficient. They described a step-by-step process that anyone could pick up and use. Instead of modeling it off of current tools on the market, we decided to draw inspiration from popular tools which have made the process simple for things like taxes, car rental, and property rental, but with the practicality of the construction industry.”



To read the interview in full, please visit, https://medium.com/authority-magazine/jacob-nicotra-on-the-5-things-you-need-to-know-to-create-a-successful-app-saas-or-software-c3b22111d15c

To find out more about Jacob Nicotra Web Development, please visit www.jacobnicotra.com



About Jacob Nicotra, founder and CEO of Jacob Nicotra Web Development

Jacob Nicotra is the founder and CEO of Jacob Nicotra Web Development, a premiere web development company specializing in custom web development, eCommerce solutions, and WordPress design and development. Jacob comes from a family of entrepreneurs and has always been interested in business and technology. After working in web development for several years, Jacob decided to open his own company. With a strong background in STEM, biochemistry, and thousands of clinical hours, Jacob Nicotra decided to redirect his career in 2021 to pursue a path in the tech industry as a software engineer.

After evaluating market trends and employment opportunities, he underwent a 6 month software engineering course. To date, Jacob Nicotra has developed 4 full stack web applications, as well as launched an online web development business, focused on building websites for small businesses. He is currently developing an estimation tool for a painting and construction company that will support a streamlined estimate process and help generate new business and increased revenue. In addition to his busy schedule in software development and running his business, Jacob has continued to volunteer for many different causes but especially for organizations that focus on mental health counseling.