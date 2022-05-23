Insuritas Launches BUNDLE, the World’s First Fully Embedded Digital Insurance Agency Solution

BUNDLE, the next-generation insurance platform, will now be available to Financial Institutions, Retailers, and Merchant apps in the US.

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces its latest product solution, Bundle by Insuritas. Bundle delivers a suite of embedded solutions that enable retail apps, financial institutions, payment, and retail platforms to “bundle” insurance products within their existing customer ecosystem or marketplace through their own private labeled, full-service insurance agency. These embedded agencies allow the agency owners to expand customer wallet share, increase customer retention, and build large-scale recurring revenue.

A unique Agency-as-a-Service Model -

Insuritas designs, builds, launches, and operates insurance agencies their partners own (currently servicing over 250 partners). Insuritas is the only company that embeds insurance agencies inside companies where the partner owns the agency, the policies, the renewals, the income statement, and the balance sheet. The model allows Insuritas partners to own their insurance agency, which generates annuitized commission income so the partners can maximize lifetime value with payments steadily rolling in over a recurring period. These agencies are operated entirely inside the client’s brand, and Insuritas handles the embedded APIs and the agency platform turnkey, supported by virtual and live agents and comprehensive marketing automation.

Disruptive coverage for all lines of insurance: Personal Lines, Life, and Commercial -

According to IBM, forty percent of insurance will be embedded over the next 10 to 20 years. Insuritas has a truly disruptive process with the Bundle Solution that will dramatically reduce this timeline. And Bundle doesn’t only support one vertical of insurance. And Bundle supports personal lines, life, commercial insurance, pet, and other ancillary products.

Meeting the real definition of Disruptive in reducing the Protection Gap -

“As digital commerce evolves, Insuritas has built Bundle so that more complicated insurance products can now be transacted as easily as travel insurance. It’s emerging as the ultimate way to distribute insurance offers efficiently, effectively collapsing insurance customer acquisition costs, addressing supply and demand issues and acts as a catalyst for a new insurance model that will make customers’ live easier while addressing the insurance protection gap,” said Donna Jermer, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are delighted to embark on this transformational journey with our partners to further enhance our industry-leading Bundle solutions ecosystem that will generate additional scale, reach and speed of market to seamlessly deliver new innovative, digital insurance offers to customers,” said Matt Chesky, President. “Our current expansive partnerships combined with our embedded API solution and platforms will further enhance our position as the partner of choice for all insurance offers.”

Bundle by Insuritas features a virtual insurance agent powered by Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics that is engineered to include a full service ‘online to offline’ insurance shopping experience with licensed professional agents and rapidly emerging bind online capabilities. To learn more about BUNDLE, visit: BUNDLESolution.com

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ecosystem, deployed across a network of partners serving over 22 million customers nationally, empowers partners to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their customers, all within their brand. These strategies help further their engagement with their customers while driving a critical source of recurring non-interest income for their company. For more information visit www.insuritas.com.

