Governor Abbott Honors Bravery Of First Responders At Hope For Heroes Gala In Boerne

May 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at the Hope for Heroes Texas Gala in Boerne, honoring the courage and bravery of first responders to protect their communities and their fellow Texans. The Governor also thanked Hope For Heroes Texas for their hard work to honor first responders through their organization. 

"Our first responders work every day to serve their communities, and their perseverance and bravery through countless moments in the face of danger is nothing short of heroic," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas will always support our first responders and law enforcement officers, and I thank Hope for Heroes Texas for the tremendous work your organization does to show the gratitude all Texans have for our first responders."

Hope for Heroes Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing prayer, support, and weekend retreats for first responders who selflessly serve and protect their fellow Texans. 

