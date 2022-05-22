UPDATE: She has been located safely

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond. Loendorf was last seen Saturday, May 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m. walking away from her home at 1374 B Road in Hammond. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Loendorf is a white female, 5’8”, 150 lbs. with white hair and black eyes. Loendorf who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing a lime green coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Joan Loendorf or has information should call 911 or the Aroostook County SO.



