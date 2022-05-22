(Video) Iran’s recent protests are a prelude to another nationwide uprising
On May 6, coinciding with the regime in Iran adopting plans to cancel the country’s subsidized currency exchange rates and beginning to ration bread for the public, people across Iran took to the streets in major protests.
What stands out as significant in these protests is the quick evolution of slogans from “Death to Raisi” and “Death to Khamenei,” in reference to regime President Ebrahim Raisi and regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, respectively.
Barely 10 months since Raisi took office, this is, without a doubt, a signal of escalating public hatred of the regime and the Iranian society becoming a powerful powder keg ready to explode against the regime.
State media is also busy claiming the recent demonstrations against high prices were easily managed while it is crystal clear that such protests are a prelude to a massive uprising that the mullahs are merely delaying with desperate measures.
In Jooneghan, a town in southwest Iran, protesters raided the local base of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) paramilitary Basij forces.
This anti-regime initiative quickly spread to the provinces of Khuzestan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, Lorestan, Ilam, Isfahan, and several other cities.
This new round of protests has been dubbed by the Iranian people and numerous experts working for the regime as “bread protests.”
But the grievances of the people of Iran go much deeper than the price of bread.
More people are coming to realize that Khamenei, Raisi, and their executive apparatus are the reason behind Iran’s widespread poverty and the country’s riches being plundered to provide for the regime’s various initiatives, including their nuclear weapons program, ballistic missile development, global terrorism, and domestic crackdown.
This is all the more reason that in rallies sparked by skyrocketing prices of basic goods we are witnessing protesters setting fire to banners of Khamenei and Raisi and attacking the regime’s sites.
The Basij is tasked with maintaining the regime’s rule with an iron fist, and, as shock troopers, act as first responders to any and all protests that the regime knows will eventually evolve into anti-regime rallies.
“Does an [protester] angry over high prices attack [the regime’s facilities]? Do they torch [the regime’s sites]? Do they set fire to banners that seek to recruit religious students for the school? Do they set fire to an IRGC Basij base?
Never! An honest protester comes and states his/her demands,” said Mohammad Ali Nekunam, the Friday prayer leader and Khamenei’s representative in the city of Shahrekord, southwest Iran. This city has been one of the main flashpoints of recent anti-regime protests.
Nekunam voiced these concerns as videos show angry protesters targeting regime facilities and centers in response to the regime’s crackdown on protests.
After decades of being suppressed for voicing their most basic demands, the people of Iran are taking matters into their own hands and dealing with the regime’s apparatus of repression in its own language.
In the current circumstances, Khamenei and Raisi have been unable to fully implement their plans to ratio bread, in fear of a major outburst of protests across the country.
While the subsidized currency exchange rate has been revoked for flour used in certain bread, this initiative also has faced major stumbling blocks in fear of escalating public anger.
In other words, the ruling mullahs are fully aware of the November 2019 nationwide uprising that followed a 300 percent gasoline price hike.
This is exactly why regime officials are also promising financial support for the needy in order to prevent yet another uprising that is already in the making.
However, Khamenei and his regime are facing a severe economic crisis and urgently need to finance their abovementioned initiatives both inside the country and abroad.
Therefore, they have no choice other than fully eliminating the subsidized currency exchange rate and stealing billions of dollars from the already suffering Iranian population and facing the consequences.
To prepare, Khamenei and the IRGC are increasing crackdown measures across the country, including launching nine new IRGC Basij bases and 500 local sites in Isfahan alone.
There is also an uptick in executions in prisons throughout Iran. Four inmates were hanged on May 17 and 18, while eight were executed in one week in Sistan and Baluchistan province alone.
The current circumstances indicate demonstrations are expanding across Iran and the nature of this latest protest movement is highly explosive as millions of Iranians are barely making ends meet and literally feel they have nothing to lose.
Despite the ebbs and flows that are temporary and natural, today’s conditions in Iran indicate an increasing rate of protests throughout the country.
For the regime, however, there are additional indications of a deteriorating impact of their iron fist crackdown against Iran’s restive population. As a result, popular protests show promising signs of escalating to more areas across the country, leading to entire cities revolting, and the people overcoming the regime in its entirety.
With the Resistance Units active everywhere, the prospect of that victory is closer than ever.
