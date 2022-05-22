New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Assault/ Aggravated Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/21/22, 2307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitefish Ranch, Shoreham

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Assault & Aggravated Stalking

ACCUSED: Sean Devoid

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VICTIM: Gary Lussier

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VICTIM: Jeremy Roberts

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/21/22 at approximately 2307 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Whitefish Ranch fishing access in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Sean Devoid (40) of Brandon, VT held a sheathed knife to the neck of Gary Lussier while threatening him. Lussier then left the scene with Jeremy Roberts, at which point Devoid followed them in a vehicle from Shoreham to Middlebury.

Troopers located Devoid at his residence, where he was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Devoid was released with conditions set by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Brandon Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.