From David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the national day of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian government and people.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.

Yours sincerely,

David John Hurley

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia