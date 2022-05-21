Submit Release
From David John Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 may 2022, 18:34

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the national day of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian government and people.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.

Yours sincerely,

David John Hurley

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

