John Krondes Has The Entertainment World Reeling Over New Recordings With The Original Elvis Presley Hit Team
John Krondes with Shirley Jones, and Marty Ingels in Hollywood.
Elvis Presley's 1st Drummer DJ Fontana with Bobby Ogdin, John Krondes, and Bobby Emmons at Nashville Recording Studio
Hollywood's "Mystery Man" John Krondes Is Sending Shock Waves Around The World With Viral News Of His "Pot Of Gold" Music Masters with Elvis Presley's Musicians
Psychic To The Stars John Cohan's explanations and reading into the unexplained "connections" and events which continue to surround and evidence the uniting of spirits and forces of Elvis Presley and John Krondes sound hauntingly similar to those justifications about the spirits scripted long before us all by Ancient Greek Philosopher Socrates. John Cohan and Socrates both argue the belief that the Soul and Spirit exists before birth, and continues to exist after death, and is said by them to be born again. Such deep ancient old teachings by Socrates helps give some sort of sense as to the mystical "connections" between John Krondes and Elvis Presley which is puzzling the world.
Socrates (470-399 BC) manifests "... we admitted that everything living is born of the dead. For if the soul existed before birth, and in coming to life and being born can be born only from death and dying, must she not after death continue to exist, since she has to be born again? "
Singer / songwriter John Krondes as of late has quickly risen to the title of "Hollywood's Mystery Man". John Krondes has the music and entertainment industry, media, and fans in all corners of the globe thunderstruck. No one can figure him out. Everyone is mystified at how John reeled in all of Elvis Presley’s musicians and singers, Joe Esposito, Arrangers, and Friends, that played with, worked, and knew the King. Industry experts, publishers, marketers, and you name it, are all scrambling to get on the Krondes music train. No one has seen anything like this in years and/or ever! John Krondes reportedly has close to 100 New Recordings with all of Elvis Presley's original players. He has them all; the TCB Band, American Sound Studio Band, DJ Fontana, Ronnie Tutt, Jordanaires, Stamps, Imperials, Sweet Inspirations, Elvis Horns, and others. John Krondes has herds of new believers flocking to his Instagram and Facebook pages, and Google News [ @johnkrondes ] waiting for another piece of Rock 'N Roll News and musical Instagram Reels to drop.
As wild as a modern entertainment story could be; even the Psychic To The Stars John Cohan who about the John Krondes project says "It's All Connected", is actually in fact directly "Connected" to John Krondes, Elvis Presley, Jimmy Krondes, and TV Talk Show Legend Joe Franklin himself. The Fact-Checkers are having a ball here at the John Krondes Rock 'N Roll Headquarters. Psychic John Cohan is not just riding on the coat tails of another big story. John Cohan first knew Elvis Presley. Elvis was his long time friend and client throughout many of Elvis' troubled years. John Cohan (Fact-Checked) was the Resident Psychic for many years on the Joe Franklin Show. Joe Franklin was also a friend and client to John Cohan. And down the line, John Cohan became a cherished friend of John Krondes, his mother Florence Krondes and family. John Krondes and his also famous dad Jimmy Krondes were also "connected" to Joe Franklin. John Krondes appeared and sang on the Joe Franklin Show as a teenager. Joe Franklin also had a big radio show on WOR Radio, NY and had proudly argued that he was one of the first Radio DJs to break THE END for both Earl Grant and John Krondes. Joe Franklin was a big supporter of John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Making Team, and even showed up at some of John’s early recording sessions in New York City.
Ray Walker of the Jordanaires spoke to WVOX Radio, NY about John Krondes and said, "And when he does the songs, the most impressive thing about John's project is that he's sincere about getting to the heart of the matter...And John puts his heart into everything he does."
THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires is being prepared for a worldwide release by CDX Records , together with Sony Music and The Orchard.
Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Check Out John Krondes' Instagram Reels: THE END...A New Beginning ; The Memphis Sound Is Back ; WVOX Radio , NY - John Krondes Radio Special . See also John Krondes Featured at www.hollywoodnewscenter.com/featured . PR Contact -Ed Lozzi, Edward Lozzi & Associates PR * 310-922-1200 * www.lozzipr.com . Watch John and Feel The Music; THE WORLD IS ALL EARS!!!
Noble Love
Hollywood News Center
+1 310-420-8640
news@hollywoodnewscenter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
John Cohan Psychic To The Stars on the Joe Franklin Show