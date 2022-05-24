Investics to Provide IdealRatings ESG Data
With the additional coverage of IdealRatings, the Investics platform significantly increases its depth and breadth of ESG data available.”WESTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce an expansion of ESG data and analytics capabilities with the addition of Regulatory Data Sets from IdealRatings. This data set covers and maps announced/released Sovereigns’ sustainability-related guidelines, such as Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and EU Taxonomy.
— Mohamed Donia, Co-founder and CEO of IdealRatings
“IdealRatings has been among the industry leaders in the ESG data arena for over 16 years by providing more than 500 relevant data points emanating from some 10 million data entries across over 40,000 companies globally. With all that is taking place in the world today, IdealRatings data can help satisfy the need for ESG qualitative and quantitative measures segmented by company revenue, business involvement, UN Global Company Principles and countries of concern”, said William Pryor, President of Investics.
“It is a pleasure to partner with Investics, who bring their unique pre-modeled data management approach to the institutional investing community. With the additional coverage of IdealRatings, the Investics platform significantly increases its depth and breadth of ESG data available”, says Mohamed Donia, Co-founder and CEO of IdealRatings.
By accessing IdealRatings ESG data from Investics, subscribers will receive data which has been normalized, enriched, optimized and integrated with Open FIGI security identifiers to provide frictionless analytics ready, plug and play information for sustainable investing, portfolio and company analysis, risk management, compliance monitoring and regulatory, as well as other reporting use cases. These ESG datasets are available throughout the Investics Cloud Ecosystem© (ICE), including DARTS© data marketplace, Fusion© data fabric, IMPRES© calculation engine and Vision© data visualization capabilities.
Information on how to subscribe and access a free limited sample trial to this and other ESG services offered by Investics is available via AWS Marketplace by clicking here. For those licenced clients already subscribing to IdealRatings ESG data, access through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem© (ICE) can be provided with a “bring your own subscription” (BYOS) and for no additional data licensing charges.
Investics focuses on, and works in partnership with, the global institutional investor community offering native cloud investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. With representatives globally and headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along “America’s Technology Highway”, Investics has serviced clients with assets that now total over US$150 billion. To learn more about subscribing to any Investics offerings, please click here.
IdealRatings is a leading financial data and technology provider that empowers global asset managers, asset services, financial institutions, and asset owners with an array of responsible investment solutions. IdealRatings provides its world class clients with innovative data services, analytical tools, and reports for a global universe of equities, fixed income, and REITs with a mission to enable responsible investments worldwide. IdealRatings' state of the art technology infrastructure offers over 10 million data points for diverse instruments backed by an experienced research team, proprietary methodology and robust guidelines customization engine. To learn more about IdealRatings, please visit www.idealratings.com.
For more information on Investics and our various products and services, please visit www.investics.com.
William Pryor
Investics Data Services Company, Inc.
+1 781-472-2163
info@investics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter