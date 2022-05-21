The Astonishing Return of AstroWorld

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, May 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroWorld has long been (and continues to be) a beacon of pop-culture fascination despite the beloved amusement park’s infamous demolition in 2005. It's been the focus of numerous TV shows and films, a themed cocktail menu, as well as the namesake of rapper Travis Scott’s classic third studio album in 2018. But now — AstroWorld is officially back and joining the Metaverse!





Customers will visit AstroWorld’s Virtual Theme Park similar to how they once visited the real life park, so many moons ago. They’ll pay admission either with an AstroWorld NFT or an AstroWorld token (an in-game currency which functions as the basis for AstroWorld’s transactions and interactions), and subsequently be treated to a mind-blowing recreation of the former destination.

If you’re one of the few souls lucky enough (and wealthy enough) to get your hands on an official AstroWorld NFT, it will come in the form of a ‘Season Pass’ or ‘Lifetime Pass,’ offering unlimited access to AstroWorld.

Once inside, visitors will be able to stroll through a complete model of the real life theme park and ride all their favorite roller coasters from across the decades (minus the long lines). The wooden and airtime-heavy Texas Cyclone (modeled after the Coney Island Cyclone), the steel single-loop Viper and the fan-favorite suspended roller coster XLR-8 will all be making an appearance!

In addition to the beloved collection of coasters, there will also be vintage carnival games, exciting arcade rooms, community treasure hunts, anniversaries, and themed events scattered throughout the park. Enjoy your favorite pastimes without the three hour wait to board The Greezed Lightnin’.

All of these fun-tivities will earn you AstroWorld tokens and digital items which you can then sell on external crypto exchanges, at the official AstroWorld NFT Marketplace (a virtual museum located inside the theme park) or simply horde them in your wallet for bragging rights.

Some of the most famous staples of the original AstroWorld will also be making an appearance, such as the Horizons Theater, the Crystal Palace, and the AstroWorld Bread Shop — naturally selling Mrs. Baird’s must-have freshly baked mini loaves!

Those who wish to stay forever will be happy to hear that the illustrious AstroWorld Hotel will be returning as well. NFT holders will be automatically whitelisted for the virtual real estate sale, with rooms available in a plethora of combinations: from single rooms, to theme suites, all the way up to the top-tier penthouse suites.

AstroWorld will be the world’s first amusement park built entirely on the blockchain. Whether you come for the nostalgia, the bread, the roller coasters, the concerts, to play games, shop or simply interact with like-minded individuals, this is sure to be a once in a lifetime experience like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

The AstroWorld Virtual Theme Park will initially launch as a browser game with VR/AR capabilities coming at a later time. Fore more information, please visit the website: https://astroworld.io/

