Fuel to Fire Entrepreneur Accountability Groups Gain Media Attention & Recognition for High Success Rate

Members are motivated to achieve huge goals with the Fuel to Fire Accountability Method.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel to Fire , a vetted community for women entrepreneurs who want to excel and enjoy the entrepreneurial journey, has been on the receiving end of a great deal of interest from the media recently. Founded by TV show host, public speaker and serial entrepreneur Midori Verity, the platform is receiving rave reviews from clients who are growing their businesses with a renewed sense of focus and motivation.Recently interviewed by Barbara Corcoran, ( click here to view the interview), Midori confirms that members are indeed enjoying tremendous success, which she puts down to Fuel to Fire methodology that includes three components: accountability, mentorship, and a goal-mapping framework.“The fact that our members are making such rapid progress in a short amount of time doesn’t surprise me in the least,” says Midori. “Our methods are absolutely proven to work. And best of all, results are achieved without stress, exhaustion or burnout.”Midori adds that Fuel to Fire was launched during the pandemic to help struggling businesses deal with the world being turned upside down. Members have been able to step away from their corporate jobs, many have doubled and tripled their business revenue, and they report loving the community because of the positive vibes and support they receive.After signing up for a 90-day membership, members are placed into small accountability pods of four to six women, plus an Accountability Coach. They learn about the proven 7-figure goal-mapping framework, and are shown how to maintain a laser focus to push through mental challenges. Members are supported every step of the way, and coaches are always available for support and questions when needed.Fuel to Fire has recently rebranded.“Our rebrand portrays a feel of a blend of champagne and boldness of a Napa red wine, to illustrate the depth of Fuel to Fire members. We celebrate and enjoy the entrepreneurial journey, like the experience of drinking champagne. However, we also approach business with boldness, complexity, and sophistication of a Napa Cabernet wine.”For more information about Fuel to Fire, visit the website at https://fueltofire.co/ About the CompanyFounded in 2021 by TV show host, public speaker and entrepreneur Midori Verity, Fuel to Fire Entrepreneur Accountability Groups was created as a means of helping women entrepreneurs achieve success without mental exhaustion or physical burnout. A 90-day membership is based on the three components of accountability, mentorship, and a goal-mapping framework.