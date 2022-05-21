Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size 2022, Industry Trends, Growth Overview, Research Report and Forecast By 2027

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polymer Coated Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2027,” the global polymer coated fabrics market reached a value of US$ 26.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Polymer-coated fabrics are engineered composite materials that consist of fillers, pigments, antioxidants, reinforcement fibers, fire retardant chemicals, and UV radiation and heat stabilizers. These fabrics are treated and glazed with polymers, including acrylic, polyurethane (PU), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In addition, they offer useful structural properties such as notable weather and corrosion resistance, impermeability to grease and dirt, and marked fabric abrasions. Owing to these properties, polymer coated fabrics find extensive application in aerospace, automotive, electronics, chemical processing, geotextile, and defense industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high visibility waterproof protective clothing for the safety of workers in various industries. Similarly, they find commercial applications in fireproof safety clothing for firefighters. Furthermore, in the automotive industry, polymer coated fabrics are used to manufacture seat belts, covers, airbags, roofing, and interiors of the vehicle, which is fueling the market growth. This can also be attributed to the stringent government guidelines regarding vehicle safety and security standards that have resulted in the installation of airbags in vehicles. Moreover, polymer-coated fabrics are utilized in geotextiles that are utilized to construct roads, channels, and low embankment dams. As a result, the rapid expansion of the construction industry is also propelling market growth. Furthermore, factors such as rapid urbanization and inflating income levels among consumers are positively influencing the product demand.



Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Continental AG

• Cooley Group Holdings Inc

• Graniteville Specialty Fabrics

• Heytex Bramsche GmbH

• Industrial Sedo S.L

• Morbern

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.)

• SergeFerrari Group

• SRF Limited

• The Haartz Corporation

• Trelleborg AB

• Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc.

Breakup by Polymer Type:

• Polyvinyl Coated Fabrics

• Polyurethane Coated Fabrics

• Polyethylene Coated Fabrics

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Knitted

• Woven

• Non-Woven

Breakup by Application:

• Transportation

• Protective Clothing

• Roofing, Awnings and Canopies

• Furniture and Seating

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

