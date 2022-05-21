Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Share, Industry Size, Growth Overview, Analysis Report 2022-2027

Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global fixed satellite services market reached a value of US$ 22.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027. Fixed satellite services (FSS) refer to radio and satellite communication solutions used for data transmission between earth stations at multiple locations. The satellite service uses very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) technology for telecommunication and the broadcast of radio signals. FSS has minimal power requirements and utilizes large antennas for improved service response. These solutions can be used by multiple users simultaneously and are strategically deployed to cover a larger area and facilitate seamless communications. As a result, FSS is widely used in commercial and military applications.

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Trends:

The global fixed satellite services (FSS) market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for broadband and high-speed internet networks. Moreover, the widespread adoption of high-definition television (HDTV) channels and the advent of Direct-to-Home television (DTH TV) platforms are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising utilization of FSS for high-throughput connectivity and corporate enterprise networks in the oil and gas industry, along with the up-gradation of the existing military communication systems for intelligence gathering, navigation photographic reconnaissance missions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Embratel Star One

• Eutelsat Communications

• Telesat Holdings

• SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings

• Thaicom Public Company Ltd

• Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd

• Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

• Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)

• SES S.A

• Arabsat

• Hispasat, Intelsat S.A

Market Breakup by Service:

• TV Channel Broadcast

• Telecom Backhaul

• Broadband Services

• Content and Video Distribution

• Military Satellite Communication

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small Offices and Home Offices (SOHO)

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)

• Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by End-User:

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Government

• IT and Communications

• Retail

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

