Kitchen Towel Market Price, Industry Share, Size 2022, Top Manufacturers, Analysis Report By 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kitchen Towel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global kitchen towel market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.58% during 2022-2027. A kitchen towel is a versatile and durable product that assists in performing various tasks in the kitchen. It helps in drying dishes, wiping spills, disinfecting countertops, holding hot dishes, and sweeping cutting boards. At present, it is available in a variety of colors, patterns, materials, weights, and sizes around the world.

Global Kitchen Towel Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living, individuals across the globe are spending more on home care products. This represents one of the primary factors catalyzing the demand for kitchen towels. Besides this, the leading players are introducing innovative product variants, such as hand-knitted, crochet and origami non-woven kitchen towels to expand their existing consumer base. They are also focusing on employing advanced technologies, such as Through Air Dried (TAD), to replace the conventional Light Dry Crepe (LDC) technology and provide softer and better absorbent product properties. These innovations are anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Koch Industries, Inc.
• Procter and Gamble Corporation
• Wausau Paper Corp. (Tork US)
• Accrol Group Holdings Plc
• Aldar Tissues Ltd.
• Renova FPA SA
• Rodriquez Pty. Ltd
• Towel Depot, Inc.
• WEPA Professional GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cloth-Based
• Paper-Based

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Commercial
• Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

