Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2022-2027 | Global Size, Growth, Opportunity, Top Companies and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global nonwoven fabrics market reached a value of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027. Nonwoven fabrics are cohesive fabric-like textiles manufactured by arranging fibers using chemicals, heat, or pressure. In comparison to traditionally used fabrics, such as linen, cotton, and wool, the nonwoven fabrics do not require knitting or weaving to manufacture insulation, interlining, and protective clothing, chemical defense suits and footwear components, and industrial workwear. The commonly used methods for manufacturing nonwoven materials include chemical and thermal bonding of materials and fiber entanglement. On account of their several benefits, the nonwoven materials are largely used across the automotive, personal care and hygiene, building and construction, healthcare, and filtration industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics to manufacture light-weight automobile components and the rapidly expanding textile industry are some of the factors driving the market growth. The rising usage of nonwoven fabrics across the healthcare industry to manufacture face masks, drapes, and single-use caps is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and rapid technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the nonwoven fabrics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Petropar SA)

• Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co. KG

• Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway)

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. (PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o)

• Suominen Oyj

• Toray Industries Inc.

• TWE GmbH & Co. KG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global nonwoven fabrics market on the basis of material type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Rayon

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Spun Bond

• Wet Laid

• Dry Laid

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Personal Care and Hygiene

• Filtration

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

