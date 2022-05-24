Automotive Defense Specialists Announces Post on Bureau of Automotive Repair Appeals in Both Vernacular and Legal Senses
Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of top-rated defense attorneys for SMOG and auto repair shops and technicians, announces a post on the delicate issues.
Appealing an allegation by the Bureau of Automotive Repair can make a difference.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of best-in-class defense attorneys for SMOG technicians and auto repair shops at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce a new post. The post focuses on the dual meaning of appealing a decision, in which average people mean 'dispute' but lawyers have a more specific meaning. In fact, the post argues, the right to a day in court can differentiate between retaining a SMOG certificate or Bureau of Automotive license and losing a business.
— William Ferreira
"Appealing an allegation by the Bureau of Automotive Repair can make a difference. Auto shop technicians and owners have the right to speak up in court and share their side of the story," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists.
The new post by Automotive Defense Specialists is available at https://automotivedefense.com/2022/04/30/appealing/. The post describes the importance of appealing a SMOG accusation in court, even if 'appealing' means disputing a decision that is in a preliminary stage. Various charges could be filed against a SMOG testing and repair shop including the following: STAR invalidations, interim suspension orders, and citations. Cases left to the Bureau of Automotive Repair to decide without corrective action from the accused could result in the loss of a SMOG license or STAR certification Bureau of Automotive Repair license. Consulting with a team of California attorneys focused on automotive industry issues can help defend a case in court. Another updated resource is the list of explanatory videos at https://automotivedefense.com/videos/.
Persons who want to visit the official Bureau of Automotive Repair website can visit https://bar.ca.gov/.
THE DUAL MEANINGS OF APPEAL
Here is the background on this release. The American legal system allows those being subject even to administrative law to "have their day in court." Lay people often think of 'appeal' in the sense of disputing a decision, but in a legal sense it has a specific meaning. In fact, the lay person may not even understand the stage in which he or she finds his issue vis-a-vis the Bureau of Automotive repair. Speaking with a trained attorney is the best step, as only a trained attorney can evaluate the facts, the regulations, the law, and the place in which a dispute is. Going it alone is not the smart choice because certain legal opportunities are dependent on following correct protocols.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Tel. (415) 392-2886
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here