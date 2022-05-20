Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Federal Court Keeping Title 42 Expulsions

May 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following a federal court’s preliminary injunction keeping Title 42 expulsions in place:

“Another federal court announced today what we have known all along: President Biden is ignoring federal law with his open border policies. While today’s court ruling rejecting President Biden’s ending of Title 42 expulsions is a positive development, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants remain at our southern border ready to flood into Texas. Texas will continue utilizing all available resources and strategies to prevent this mass illegal migration, including the deployment of Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard resources, the coordination with Mexican border governors, and the activation of the Joint Border Security Operations Center. We remain vigilant in fighting the lifting of Title 42 expulsions.”

