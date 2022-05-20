A New Daily Beginning, Helping Texans Assistive Technology Oral Care Needs
Texas Technology Access Program (TTAP) now has short-term device loans for Toothbrush Pillow.
Texas Technology Access Program (TTAP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Texas Technology Access Program, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
TTAP mission is to increase access for people with disabilities and those who are aging to Assistive Technology (AT) tools and services. AT may provide these Texans with more control over their immediate environments; an enhanced ability to function independently; potential access to education, vocation and employment; and more opportunities for recreation/leisure activities and community engagement. We support and develop programs to improve access, advocacy, and awareness of AT to meet the needs of Texans with disabilities and those who are aging.
TTAP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstration & loan program. Texas Technology Access Program is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities providing device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology.
Short-term device loans are available for 35 days. When individuals with disabilities, their families, and qualified professionals are able to borrow AT devices and assess them in the individual's normal environments, they are then better able to determine if the devices meet their needs or the needs of individuals with disabilities they are serving. They are then able to make informed choices about what device to purchase or whether to purchase a device at all.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Texas adults have a self-care disability, 11 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for Texas Technology Access Program is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 35 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
