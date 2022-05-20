There has been an increase in demand for nurse practitioners in 2022. Learn why the industry is growing and how to start a career in nursing.

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many reasons, the demand for registered nurses and family nurse practitioners is high. Nursing is experiencing a double effect from the aging population. Both nurses and patients are getting older. Many nurses are approaching retirement age and patients have increased healthcare needs. In a recent article, Sujata Prasad, an NJ nurse practitioner stated that being trained in a variety of health care settings is a great way to improve your career in nursing.

By 2030, 4.7 million nurses worldwide are set to retire. This, combined with the current nursing shortage and the aging Baby Boomer generation, means that 10.6 million nurses will be needed by 2030.

The BLS predicts that the United States will have 194,500 open positions for registered nurses each year from 2030, as nurses retire and the demand for nurses increases. This represents an increase of 9% in registered nursing jobs through 2030. This equates to 276,800 additional nursing jobs over the next few years.

The BLS predicts that nurse practitioners (NPs), despite the positive outlook on registered nurses' employment prospects, will see a significant increase in demand. The BLS projects an overall increase in employment between 2020 and 2030. This is significantly higher than the average for all occupations.

According to the BLS, this growth is due to:

A greater emphasis on preventative health

The aging baby-boom generation is driving demand for health care services

Increased use of team-based care models

Legislative changes that permit advanced practice registered nurses to more services

As primary sources of health care, nurse practitioners must be culturally aware.

Between 2020 and 2030, the BLS anticipates that there will be approximately 29,400 new openings each year for nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and nurse anesthetists. When you consider retirement and other exits, this represents 121,400 additional jobs for advanced practice registered nurses--114,900 are projected to be for nurse practitioners--over the next ten years.

