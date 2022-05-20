Submit Release
Inslee cancels parole determination for Timothy Pauley

WASHINGTON, May 20 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee has cancelled the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board’s order that granted parole to Timothy Pauley. Pauley has been incarcerated by the Department of Corrections since his 1981 conviction for three counts of first degree murder.

Inslee cancelled the ISRB’s order after considerable deliberation and review of the case record. Inslee wrote in his cancellation order that he is troubled by Pauley’s failure to “demonstrate both a full acceptance of his responsibility and remorse” and his failure to directly acknowledge or apologize to the victims and their families.

The governor's order can be found here.

