Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,583 in the last 365 days.

Expert panel created to study the community funding and equalization grant formula

CANADA, May 20 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – A new independent expert panel will study the community funding and equalization grant system in New Brunswick and make recommendations on how to improve it to the government.

Nora Kelly, a former longtime provincial civil servant and deputy minister, and Pierre-Marcel Desjardins, a Université de Moncton professor whose area of expertise is economics and local government, will conduct research and consult stakeholders on grant options.

“We have two extremely qualified and outstanding panelists who know how the local governance system and financing work,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain. “We need to look at the formula because modernizing our local governance system will result in changes to local boundaries, responsibilities, and taxation powers that will have an impact on the tax bases and funding requirements of communities.”

The work will be done in three phases from May until September. During the first phase, the panel will prepare background information on the history of funding arrangements in New Brunswick and the reasons why a revised formula is required. Stakeholders, such as municipal associations, will be consulted.

Then Desjardins and Kelly will develop options for a new unconditional grant funding mechanism and, finally, they will present recommendations for a new system of fiscal transfers to the government in September.

As a result of the panel’s work, amendments to the Community Funding Act are expected to be introduced in the legislative assembly this fall.

“Modernizing our local governance system is a major undertaking and the funding component is an important piece,” said Allain. “We will ensure we have the best plan possible that meets the needs of our communities.”

More information on local governance reform is available online.

 

20-05-22

You just read:

Expert panel created to study the community funding and equalization grant formula

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.