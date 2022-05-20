Annual nominations for the honorary designation of Queen’s Counsel (QC) will be accepted until July 15, 2022.

The QC designation recognizes lawyers in British Columbia for distinctive merit and exceptional contributions to the legal profession. Successful candidates will have demonstrated professional integrity and good character, and must have been a member of the British Columbia bar for at least five years.

The designation is governed by the Queen’s Counsel Act and bestowed annually by the lieutenant governor upon the endorsement of the attorney general.

Quick Facts:

No more than 7% of practising B.C. lawyers can be appointed as Queen’s Counsel.

All applications are reviewed by an advisory committee, which recommends deserving candidates to the attorney general. The committee includes: the chief justice of B.C.; the chief justice of the Supreme Court of B.C.; the chief judge of the Provincial Court of B.C.; the president of the Law Society of BC (LSBC); the president of the Canadian Bar Association, British Columbia Branch; an LSBC member appointed by the benchers (directors); and B.C.’s deputy attorney general.

As of Oct. 20, 2021, there were 12,975 practising lawyers in B.C., of whom 486 have received the B.C. QC designation.

Learn More:

For more information about the nomination process and the nomination form, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/for-legal-professionals/queens-counsel