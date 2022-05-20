DC Health is Reaching Out to Eligible Residents to Get Boosted

(Washington, DC) For individuals 50 and older, getting the COVID-19 boosters lowers the chance of life-threatening complications. To help ensure everyone knows when they can get boosted and how to access them for free, DC Health has begun reaching out to individuals 50 and older across the city. When you receive an official call from DC Health’s Contact Trace Force, the caller ID should say “DC COVID19 Team” or (202) 535-1996, however, some phone providers may accidentally mark this call as spam. If you don’t feel comfortable answering, DC Health will leave you a voicemail with instructions on how to return our call and get information about your booster doses. If you are able to answer, all DC Health calls will begin with a vaccine team member introducing themselves and identifying themselves as a representative of DC Health. They will then confirm your date of birth and current address. You will never be asked for your immigration status, social security number (SSN), bank account details or credit card numbers.

This call is particularly important as a second booster dose was recently approved for individuals 50 and older, as well as certain individuals who are immunocompromised and at higher risk for severe COVID-19. Eligible individuals who received their first booster dose of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on or before January 11, 2021, can now receive a second booster of either vaccine. Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on or before January 11, 2022, may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine.

There are four easy ways to get your initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and COVID Center hours and locations please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.