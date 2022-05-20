Art of Uniformity® Now Offering Personalized Artwear Uniforms

A unique apparel startup with the mission to use the power of creativity for the greater good has expanded its offerings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Of Uniformity’s Artwear Uniform collection has been growing in popularity and with good reason. This special collection gives people the opportunity to purchase an original and sustainable piece of upcycled clothing. And now the offering has gotten even more exclusive thanks to AOU’s personalized artwear uniforms.

"Now you can co-create your very own handmade, custom artwear piece," said Shireen Jamehdor, Creative Director for AOU.

To get started with the company’s personalized artwear uniforms, individuals can send an email to cs (at) artofuniformity (dot) com to schedule a free phone consultation about their custom piece.

If the individual decides to move forward with the design after the consultation, there’s a non-refundable $150 deposit to start the process of a one-of-a-kind creation. Final pricing will be determined by the complexity of the art and will be discussed during the consultation. Individuals can either provide their own garment or choose from any of the uniform styles already on the company’s Artwear Uniform page.

“These styles are subject to availability as a majority of them are vintage uniforms that we find from all over the country,” Jamehdor emphasized before adding, “The possibilities for the art itself are limitless.” The remaining payment is due once the item is completed and ready to ship.

"Creativity is important. It's how we express ourselves, and it's how we as human beings create culture," Jamehdor reiterated, "And now more than ever, the means in which we create is crucial to sustaining not only our cultures but our existence on this planet." Being a sustainable brand, AOU has been featured in VoyageLA Online Magazine, and is the recipient of the “Sustainable Strategies & Solutions in Fashion" Certificate of Completion from FASHIONDEX.

For more information, please visit https://artofuniformity.com/, or send an email to cs (at) artofuniformity (dot) com regarding questions about personalized artwear uniforms (https://artofuniformity.com/pages/personalized-artwear-uniforms).

About Art of Uniformity

Art Of Uniformity® combines traditional uniform elements with avant-garde design to create classic, versatile styles with a touch of novelty. Each design is the catalyst for inspiration that leads to the curation of your personal uniform styles.

Contact Details:

1812 W. Burbank Blvd #5452

Burbank, CA 91506

United States