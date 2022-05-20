Transit fares lowered

CANADA, May 20 - To help Islanders with the rising cost of living, the Province of Prince Edward Island is lowering the cost of monthly transit passes for all transit routes in the province.

Beginning in June, and until the end of September 2022, the cost of a monthly transit pass will be:

$20 for adults;

$10 for seniors; and

$10 for post-secondary students.

All transit routes on Prince Edward Island are free for children and students k-12.

“Every Islander is feeling the impact of the rising cost of necessities such as food, shelter, and fuel. With public transportation routes now available in communities right across the Island, and this decrease in public transportation fares, we are helping to relieve some of the financial pressures on Island families so that they can continue to get to and from work, school and essential services.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

Monthly transit passes can be purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart and Murphy’s Pharmacy locations in the Charlottetown area; the T3/Maritime Bus Terminal; Holland College bookstore; town and city halls in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown; and through the HotSpot mobile app.

