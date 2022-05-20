Introducing Enterprise Boldly: The New Platform Making an Impact in the Deep Space of Healthcare AI

Enterprise Boldly is intent on modernizing Health Information Technology by aggregating the mostly unused data in patients’ Electronic Health Records.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Enterprise Boldly has been working with innovative solutions in Health Information Technology for seven years, officially becoming an Artificial Intelligence as a Service Company in late 2020. Focused on healthcare data, the company theme is a play on the movie and TV series Star Trek and its ship Enterprise.On a mission to optimize established ideas in healthcare and reshape time-tested methods by pushing for necessary paradigm shifts, the company is set to make a big impact on the U.S. Healthcare System.As Barney Pouerie, founder and owner of Enterprise Boldly explains, the company was borne out of frustrations with our U.S. healthcare system before, and during, the COVID-19 pandemic. Pointing to the fact that Primary Care Providers for Medicare recipients have used Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for decades, Pouerie says that massive amounts of data have sat accumulating, while sadly remaining mostly unused.“With data aggregation, Enterprise Boldly will build our providers a rocket ship, made of patients' Health Information and our technology, which associates what’s currently unassociated,” adds Pouerie. “Our goal is to organize, then engineer the data, thus engineering better patient care.”The company outlines its 5-step process or countdown to data-driven patient care:5. Encyclopedic Data AssessmentAvailable data is identified and recognized. A Data Assessment is made in preparation for the company’s technology to digest and associate what’s currently unassociated data.4. Strategy BuildingA ‘case study’ is put together. The aggregated data of patients will provide the information to help with briefer recovery times while offering insight into what treatment is most effective for each ailment.3. Model DevelopmentCustom-tailored solutions are created with a modern, easy-to-use interface, applying multiple data sources and delivering an all-in-one, in-house operations instrument for the client.2. Team CoachingHands-on training is provided for staff members, who are informed and educated to provide the highest quality standards and service for their patients.1. Custom AI SolutionsThe result: Artificial Intelligence that captures, highlights, and alerts healthcare providers of due procedures, medication and refill details, and patient and aggregate health trends.For more information about this augmented reality for businesses, visit the website at enterpriseboldly.com. About the CompanyFounder and owner Barney Pouerie has been delivering innovative solutions in healthcare technology, human capital management, and employee benefits for over a decade. Considered a trailblazer, he is earning a reputation of taming infrastructure, humanizing operations, and associating the unassociated by consistently creating groundbreaking business solutions. A certified Project Management Professional, Pouerie founded Enterprise Boldly in November 2020, intending to modernize Health Information Technology.