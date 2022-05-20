What MA is doing to help families during the national shortage of infant formula 

Families across the country, including in Massachusetts are facing challenges accessing infant formulas. These challenges are related to the February recall of certain Abbott infant formulas, the resulting increased demand for other brands of formula, and supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commonwealth is proactively addressing these short-term issues to help families access safe, healthy feeding options for their infants.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is a nutrition program that provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to healthcare and other services, free of charge, to Massachusetts families who qualify. Infant formula and specialty medical formulas are available as part of the WIC food package for participants who are not fully breastfeeding and/or need special formula for medical need. WIC participants access their benefits by using their WIC Card (electronic benefits) at more than 800 retail grocery stores and pharmacies across the Commonwealth. Health insurers, including MassHealth, pay for specialty medical formulas in certain cases, such as when a child has allergies or trouble absorbing nutrients.