Media Contacts:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Nebraska Records Billion Dollars in Monthly Gross Receipts for First Time in State History

LINCOLN – Nebraska’s April revenue receipts are out, and the results are record-smashing. The State’s gross receipts for last month were over one billion dollars, at $1,185,536,454, and net receipts were at $939 million. At $375 million above projections, April 2022 marks the largest net revenue increase in state history.

To put this into perspective, in April 2014, net revenue receipts were $483 million. This April brought in nearly double that.

Strong revenue receipts over the past two months have propelled the State’s economic strength forward to unprecedented levels. In just March and April combined, State revenues were more than half a billion dollars higher than what the Forecasting Advisory Board projected in February 2022.

“Nebraska is attracting investment from companies who are bringing great-paying jobs to the Good Life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The growth we’ve seen has consistently led to revenues well above forecasts. These surplus revenues paved the way for historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session. Our ongoing financial strength sets the stage for even more tax relief down the road.”