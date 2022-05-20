Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Nebraska Achieves Record-High Employment

LINCOLN – Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nebraska’s preliminary employment for April 2022 reached an all-time high of 1,040,325. This means nearly 22,000 more Nebraskans are working now than prior to the pandemic (February 2020). Additionally, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%. That’s tied for the lowest rate ever achieved by any state.

“We saw record-setting State revenues and our highest-ever employment in April,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These strong signs of growth reflect the creation of plentiful great-paying jobs for Nebraskans. There’s never been a better time to be a graduate looking to start a career in the Good Life.”

Nebraska leads the nation in per capita employment, with 69 out of 100 adults actively working. That compares with a national rate of 60 out of 100 adults employed.

Nebraska’s Employment Statistics for April 2022 (Preliminary)