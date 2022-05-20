Submit Release
Nebraska Achieves Record-High Employment

LINCOLN – Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nebraska’s preliminary employment for April 2022 reached an all-time high of 1,040,325.  This means nearly 22,000 more Nebraskans are working now than prior to the pandemic (February 2020).  Additionally, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%.  That’s tied for the lowest rate ever achieved by any state. 

 

“We saw record-setting State revenues and our highest-ever employment in April,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “These strong signs of growth reflect the creation of plentiful great-paying jobs for Nebraskans.  There’s never been a better time to be a graduate looking to start a career in the Good Life.”

 

Nebraska leads the nation in per capita employment, with 69 out of 100 adults actively working.  That compares with a national rate of 60 out of 100 adults employed.

 

Nebraska’s Employment Statistics for April 2022 (Preliminary)

  • Unemployment Rate: 1.9%
    • #1 in the nation (tied with Utah)
    • Lowest unemployment rate in Nebraska’s history; tied for the lowest unemployment rate of any state at any time in history
  • Labor Force Participation: 69.9%
  • Employment-to-Population Ratio: 68.6%

