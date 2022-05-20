Kent Imaging announces the launch of SnapshotNIR 4.0*

SnapshotNIR 4.0 - The latest advancement in tissue oxygenation imaging.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging has announced the launch of its newest version of the innovative SnapshotNIR. The upgrades included in SnapshotNIR 4.0 (KD204T) provide key feature enhancements to the imaging technology that advances tissue assessment in acute and chronic wounds.

Feature updates include improved wound measurement functionality and extensive reporting capabilities designed to improve clinical documentation for the patient file. The latest generation of the device features improved usability including ergonomically redesigned grip and trigger handles for easier image capture, pan and zoom functions with fingertip control, and an enhanced user interface. An optional magnifier is also available for the capture of precise measurements. SnapshotNIR 4.0 no longer requires regular calibration at the start of each clinical session. Simply turn the device on and image.

“SnapshotNIR 4.0 delivers enhancements that allow clinicians to improve the process of image capture and annotation,” says Jason Nessler, Vice President, Product Development. “More importantly, advances to our platform not only promote improvements in clinician workflow but enable future innovation allowing us to adapt to the changing needs of our customers.”

“Kent Imaging takes the feedback from our clinicians very seriously and we have responded with upgrades which will improve and enhance the use of the device,” states Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, Kent’s Chief Medical Officer. Adding, “point-of-care clinical decision making with tissue oxygenation imaging is now obtained with the touch of a finger.”

*SnapshotNIR 4.0 is Model KD204T