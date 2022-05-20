Pivo Launches Affiliate Marketing Program: Generous Commissions on Smartphone Motion Tracking Pods
Company Growth Accelerates Through Affiliate Partnerships and Strategic Retail Placement
With the launch of our affiliate program smaller, independent resellers can significantly profit from the Pivo brand as it gains traction with consumers and content creators around the world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has launched an affiliate marketing program that offers independent partners generous commissions on product sales. With its expanding partnerships with key online retail outlets such as Apple.com (the US and Canada) as well as the affiliate program, Pivo is quickly establishing a strong global presence with content creators.
Pivo Pods are smartphone mounts that provide 360 degrees of face and body tracking, allowing anyone with an iOS or Android phone to create dynamic solo videos that capture their every move.
Pivo’s affiliate program offers online resellers and content creators a generous commission structure for referring Pivo Pods and accessories. By simply placing a link on their website or other social media channels, affiliate partners can generate generous income with each product sale.
“The affiliate program, along with placement in retail outlets like Apple.com, furthers our rapid growth in the U.S. and abroad,” states Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “With the launch of our affiliate program smaller, independent resellers can significantly profit from the Pivo brand as it gains traction with consumers and content creators around the world.”
The affiliate partnership program offers a significant opportunity to earn high commissions on a line of products that are increasing in popularity and reputation.
Pivo Affiliate Program Highlights:
• 10% commission on each direct order
• 10% discount code available to participating partners
• Available to Amazon Resellers (current Amazon commissions apply)
• Monthly payments
• 7-day tracking cookie
Visit the Pivo Affiliate Program page to learn more.
With the launch of its affiliate partnership program, expanding retail placement, and its innovative approach to content creation, Pivo is poised to become the leading provider of motion tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
