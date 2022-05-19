Submit Release
State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab

Students who enroll in one of Lake Mills High School’s technology and engineering courses for the 2022-23 school year will have the opportunity to learn skills for future careers with additional equipment provided through a $25,000 grant.

Lake Mills was one of 21 school districts awarded funds to establish or expand fabrication laboratories, also known as fab labs. The grants, totaling more than $508,000, were supplied through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The grant announcement was made Tuesday during an event at Stoughton High School.

“WEDC has invested more than $3.9 million over the past seven years to provide 106 schools across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”

[Adapted from: State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab May 19, 2022 Watertown Daily Times]

