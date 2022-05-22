Encountering The Encounters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert “Robear” Isenberg shares his life in the sixties with a lot of humor, spice and everything that is NOT nice.
Short stories by Robert "Robear" Isenberg, a noted comedian, will have readers chuckling out loud... and may even extend their lives by a few years. Robear investigates the mysteries of modern life, from the subtleties of correct hugging skills to an insight regarding the relationship between fast food and political achievement. Robear's irreverent eye is on everything, from international leaders to household pets and one of life's eternal challenges.
"Robear" is the pseudonym of Robert Isenberg, a writer and musician. His humor writings have been syndicated in numerous regional newspapers throughout Massachusetts, where he has lived for a long period. He has high hopes for Wham Bam, his follow-up to Why Men Are Suspicious of Yoga.
Humor writers like Mark Twain, Neil Simon, and Jon Stewart have inspired Wham Bam, a trip through the swinging sixties that is sure to put a smile on a face. This book will make the readers ecstatic, according to Robear, whereas "political books" makes readers miserable. Enjoy Robear’s smorgasbord of amusing tales as they may provide a perspective that never let the readers look at life the same way again.
About the Author
He has probably spent 95 percent of his time fantasizing, which is where he gets his ideas for his novels. Robert Isenberg popularly known by "Robear" also enjoys marketing and sales. He tried selling encyclopedias door-to-door as a teen, but it didn't work out. Robert's Fairly Famous Roast Beef Sandwiches were launched in New York City's singles bars a few years later. “Our sandwiches are not only uninformed but also thick!!" he boasted in his commercial. With the ladies, he was a huge success. Robert's roast beef sandwiches are an example of his culinary prowess.
Robert went to work for a footwear firm at some point in the future. Since then he has designed boots and shoes from around the world, including China, for more than three decades. The office in Shanghai he and his wife Esther created was handled by Alice Su, a remarkable illustration of China's superb work ethic. Now that Robear has penned fifty-five hilarious stories, he is happy to share them with anyone who asks respectfully.
https://rb.gy/tj6aub
https://rb.gy/tj6aub
Robert Isenberg
