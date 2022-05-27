NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Xactus
We are so excited that Xactus decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).
— NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB
This partnership with Xactus brings NAMMBA closer to its mission of increasing the engagement of women and minorities in the mortgage industry. The mortgage industry is historically homogeneous and NAMMBA hopes that this partnership will be just a small part of the path to changing that.
“We are so excited that Xactus decided to come on as a partner to create a more diverse mortgage industry,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Cooperation and collaboration are key to bringing more young people, women, and minorities into this industry and which leads to fresher ideas and ways of doing business.”
Julie Wink-Davis, Executive Vice President, Client Success at Xactus views the industry’s increasing focus on inclusion as a tremendous opportunity. “Our mission to advance the modern mortgage extends beyond technology – it’s also about advancing awareness of career opportunities in young people. I’m proud to be part of a company that is helping underserved communities and working to diversify the industry’s workforce because let’s face it, the mortgage industry is aging. We need to do a better job at attracting and developing young talent across diverse segments of the population – and Xactus is really focused on that.”
“Another important aspect of our mission is to educate consumers,” said Michael Crockett, Executive Vice President, Data Solutions at Xactus. “We have a tremendous amount of tenure at our company and team members with deep expertise who can educate people about credit so they can make better financial decisions and realize the American dream of homeownership. Providing credit and financial education is one of the ways we’re fulfilling our commitment to giving back and partnering with NAMMBA is the perfect way to accomplish that.”
Xactus is comprised of the merged family of companies that includes Credit Plus, Universal Credit Services, CIS Credit Solutions, Avantus and DataFacts Lending Solutions.
About Xactus
Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has
over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With 12 operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org.
