Injectable Drug Delivery Market, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global injectable drug delivery market size reached USD 15.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Injectable drug delivery market revenue growth is owing to a rising trend of pre-filled syringes along with technological developments. Initially, medication was only available in the form of tablets, pills, or capsules; however, medicines are now given via more technologically advanced and intelligent methods. These systems are meant to deliver medications to a specific location, allowing them to be more localized than would be possible through the circulatory system. Advanced injectable devices are preferred by patients who take medications daily over standard injection devices.

As a result, growing demand for effective and convenient drug delivery systems gives manufacturers a potential growth opportunity to develop advanced, user-friendly, and effective drug delivery devices. Increasing frequency of chronic illnesses and other life-threatening disorders highlights the need for new and effective medications across a wide range of treatment areas. The convenience and accessibility of injectable medications at home, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies are striving to build effective devices for treating a wide range of disorders. Injectable contraceptives, for example, have been increasingly popular in recent years. This is owing to the excellent potency and ease of use that these injectables provide. These contraceptives do not need to be used every day; they can be used once a month or every three months. As a result of this, injectables' revenues are fast increasing.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in global market report include Vetter Pharma, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Catalent, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Elcam Medical, Schott, SHL Medical AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Key Highlights From the Report

Conventional injectables segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021 owing to increased sales of traditional syringes, as a result of increasing prevalence of infectious diseases requiring hospitalization and increasing number of surgeries worldwide. Furthermore, rapid immunization programs have contributed to the segment's growth.

Injectable sterile products segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Improved quality assurance and storability can be attributed to the increased demand for injectable sterile products. Furthermore, injectable sterile products are pathogen-free and thus pose a lower risk of infection, which contributes to segment revenue growth.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In the US, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are driving demand for more effective medication delivery systems to improve treatment. As a result, manufacturers and research institutes in the region are developing new products. Furthermore, presence of a strong healthcare sector and online delivery of medical equipment and drugs is expected to contribute to the region's continued market expansion.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Injectable Drug Delivery industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global injectable drug delivery market on the basis of device type, product type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Conventional Injectables

Pre-Filled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Pen-Injectors

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Freeze-Dried Products

Injectable Sterile Products

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Clinics

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Point of Care Testing market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Point of Care Testing market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Point of Care Testing market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

