Autoinjectors Market 2022 Research Covers, Future Trends, Opportunities, Past & Present Data, and Deep Analysis by 2028

Autoinjectors Market Size – USD 45.89 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.7%, Market Trend –Technological advancements in medical devices

Major prevalence of diabetes and anaphylaxis is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth of global autoinjectors market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global autoinjectors market size was USD 45.89 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

An autoinjector is a medical device that is used to deliver a specific medicine dose. Initially, the injectors were created to help people overcome their fear of using a needle-based medication delivery system on their own. There are many risks and challenges involved in administering an injection, both physical and psychological. But, the use of an auto-injector can provide numerous advantages to both the healthcare providers and users. It allows medication to be administered more quickly and with a better bioavailability as it delivers the medicine with a spray effect during administration.

Autoinjectors are widely used for rapid administration of drugs and antidotes for critical situations such as nerve agent poisoning, anaphylactic shock and allergic reactions, seizures, pain relief, and for a variety of diseases. Drug-filled autoinjector devices (AID) are the primary choice during such situations and play a crucial role in emergency and mass casualty management. Drugs are delivered slowly through the autoinjector devices across a large area in the muscle which in turn increases absorption of the drug and is therefore highly effective.

The Autoinjectors Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Environmental testing equipment market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Autoinjectors Market along with crucial statistical data about the Autoinjectors Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2020, SHL Medical acquired Weibel CDS. The acquisition helped SHL Medical to strengthen its ability to offer more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered functionality and designs.

Rheumatoid arthritis segment revenue is expected to register a 17.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Major prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, development of more modernized healthcare infrastructure, and major prevalence of diabetes are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Competition in the Ventilator Market

The Ventilator market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global autoinjectors market based on therapy, type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

What is the expected growth rate of the Intelligent Autoinjectors Market for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 ? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Intelligent Autoinjectors Market ? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Autoinjectors Market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

