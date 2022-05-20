Food Enzymes Market Business Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players And Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness

Market Size – USD 2,058.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable Income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor.

Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production. Surging demand for food & beverages with high nutritional value and better flavor is driving revenue growth of the global food enzymes market.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Food Enzymes market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Food Enzymes market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.

Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.

Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Beverages

Brewing Products

Juices

Fortified Beverages

Others

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Food Enzymes Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Food Enzymes market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Food Enzymes in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Food Enzymes in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Food Enzymes?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

